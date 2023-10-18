Sign up
Previous
166 / 365
Tunnel vision :-)
Another bike & pedestrian tunnel built along the City Rail track I walked through today. This one is much shorter than the one closer to where I live
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1198
photos
79
followers
32
following
45% complete
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
1028
164
1029
165
1030
1031
166
1032
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Camera
DC-GX800
Taken
18th October 2023 1:33pm
Tags
tunnel
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gosh so pink!
October 18th, 2023
