From my archive: Portrait by helstor365
176 / 365

From my archive: Portrait

Another shot from the festival in 2018. I loved being there because I got to take lots of photos of people.

I re-edited this photo and tried out the new Lens-blur feature in Adobe Camera Raw.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
John Falconer ace
Well done with the lens blur. It worked.
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
