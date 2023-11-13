Sign up
From my archive: Portrait
Another shot from the festival in 2018. I loved being there because I got to take lots of photos of people.
I re-edited this photo and tried out the new Lens-blur feature in Adobe Camera Raw.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10
Taken
18th March 2018 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Well done with the lens blur. It worked.
November 13th, 2023
