Nostalgia

No, not the photo

No, not the camera or the lens

(even though I did shoot this with a Canon 5D from 2005 with an adapted, manual focus Zuiko (Olympus) 50mm lens from the 1980s)



No, it was focusing manually trough an optical viewfinder. The 5D doesn't have any manual focusing aids but it does have a bright, optical viewfinder with adjustable dioptre so it wasn't too difficult to get proper focus.