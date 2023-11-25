Sign up
Previous
183 / 365
Heron enjoying the afternoon sun :-)
I only had a small compact camera with me so I couldn't get a closer view of the bird.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
3
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1253
photos
81
followers
31
following
50% complete
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
181
1066
1067
1068
182
1069
183
1070
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
X20
Taken
25th November 2023 1:14pm
Tags
heron
Corinne C
ace
A golden paradise for this Heron and a beautiful photographic capture.
November 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful light and reflections.
November 25th, 2023
