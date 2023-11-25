Previous
Heron enjoying the afternoon sun :-) by helstor365
183 / 365

Heron enjoying the afternoon sun :-)

I only had a small compact camera with me so I couldn't get a closer view of the bird.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A golden paradise for this Heron and a beautiful photographic capture.
November 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful light and reflections.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise