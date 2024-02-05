Sign up
Windows
I can just imagine the builders saying to the architect: We have all these windows we haven't used. What are we going to do with them? And the architect going: Hang on, I've got an idea!
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
5d
,
1 week-1 camera
