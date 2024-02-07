Previous
Canon G1x and 5D by helstor365
219 / 365

The 5D is a BIG (and heavy) camera.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Phil Sandford ace
My wife, @carole_sandford has the 5D Mk4 and loves it; she upgraded from the 6D Mk2. The 5D is heavier than the 6D and will be far heavier than the bridge in your photo but it's definitely the Rolls Royce of the Canon EOS DSLR range. Carole loves it
February 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I’d expect the 5D to produce better quality images but I maybe surprised …
February 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Theý sure look different!
February 7th, 2024  
