Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
219 / 365
Canon G1x and 5D
The 5D is a BIG (and heavy) camera.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1363
photos
89
followers
33
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Latest from all albums
216
1141
217
1142
218
1143
219
1144
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
SAMSUNG ST30
Taken
5th February 2024 10:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
5d
,
1 week-1 camera
Phil Sandford
ace
My wife,
@carole_sandford
has the 5D Mk4 and loves it; she upgraded from the 6D Mk2. The 5D is heavier than the 6D and will be far heavier than the bridge in your photo but it's definitely the Rolls Royce of the Canon EOS DSLR range. Carole loves it
February 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I’d expect the 5D to produce better quality images but I maybe surprised …
February 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Theý sure look different!
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close