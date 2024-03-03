Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
Classic Bergen
Like I said: I love the colours and IQ but Don't loike the shooing experience
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1401
photos
87
followers
33
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
1164
1165
1166
231
1167
1168
232
1169
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
COOLPIX P7100
Taken
3rd March 2024 2:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
p7100
,
1 week-1 camera
Corinne C
ace
This is a fabulous capture. The colors are vibrant and the focus excellent!
March 3rd, 2024
