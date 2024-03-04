Previous
Next
Angry bird by helstor365
233 / 365

Angry bird

I have to post an extra photo today... I am surprised at how sharp the cheap old Panasonic 45-150 is!
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
They do look angry sometimes
March 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise