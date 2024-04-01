Previous
Misty II by helstor365
251 / 365

Misty II

The sun is starting to "burn" through the mist.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Helge E. Storheim lives in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Photo Details

April 1st, 2024  
