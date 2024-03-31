Previous
"Pining for the fjords" by helstor365
250 / 365

"Pining for the fjords"

Thanks to Monty Python for inspiration and title :-)

So, last day with the Olympus E-M10. Simply a very good camera with good ergonomics, controls and IQ. I really enjoy using it.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Diana
Lovely capture and scene.
March 31st, 2024  
