Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
250 / 365
"Pining for the fjords"
Thanks to Monty Python for inspiration and title :-)
So, last day with the Olympus E-M10. Simply a very good camera with good ergonomics, controls and IQ. I really enjoy using it.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1447
photos
85
followers
34
following
68% complete
View this month »
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Latest from all albums
247
1194
248
1195
249
1196
250
1197
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
31st March 2024 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
e-m10
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene.
March 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close