First photo on this ipad
I forgot to take a picture today, so went back to the first of my photos. Take 1 November 2003.
1st November 2003
1st Nov 03
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
3
365
DCR-PC100
1st November 2003 7:24am
london
,
2003
