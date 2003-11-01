Next
First photo on this ipad by illinilass
1 / 365

First photo on this ipad

I forgot to take a picture today, so went back to the first of my photos. Take 1 November 2003.
1st November 2003 1st Nov 03

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise