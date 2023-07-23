Sign up
Previous
108 / 365
Friends for 60 years.
🎉Celebrating a significant birthday together 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
123
photos
26
followers
47
following
29% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
10
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd July 2023 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
birthday
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
How fabulous
July 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely smiles. How lovely to be able to celebrate with friends you have known for so long.
July 23rd, 2023
