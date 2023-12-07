Sign up
Previous
224 / 365
Taken at the dentist office today
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
249
photos
45
followers
79
following
61% complete
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Views
1
Comments
1
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
7th December 2023 12:59pm
no
,
comment
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured Dorothy, I have a few bags like that, but certainly not the socks ;-)
December 8th, 2023
