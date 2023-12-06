Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
Christkindlmarkt in Chicago
We went to see The Wiz today and afterwards to the Christmas market.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
2
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
christmas
,
market
,
chicago
Theresa
Festive and fun!
December 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful festive collage, that must have been a fun visit.
December 7th, 2023
