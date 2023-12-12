Previous
Santa’s by Mitch Mitchell. by illinilass
Santa’s by Mitch Mitchell.

I’m at my girlfriend’s tonight, her deceased husband would carve them when they were sitting around a campfire.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Dorothy

@illinilass
Dorothy
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
December 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful set.
December 13th, 2023  
