238 / 365
Kickapoo, Illinois
As we drove through this village today we stopped to admire the many wreaths decorating the fence of a park. It was lined with what I would call memorial wreaths. Such a lovely display.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Dorothy
@illinilass
Tags
christmas
wreaths
il.
kickapoo
Babs
What a lovely idea and way to remember loved ones.
December 23rd, 2023
