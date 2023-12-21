Previous
Kickapoo, Illinois by illinilass
238 / 365

Kickapoo, Illinois

As we drove through this village today we stopped to admire the many wreaths decorating the fence of a park. It was lined with what I would call memorial wreaths. Such a lovely display.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Babs ace
What a lovely idea and way to remember loved ones.
December 23rd, 2023  
