249 / 365
Ring out the old, Ring in the new
Happy Healthy 2024 to all my new 365 friends.
PS: Thought I put this up yesterday!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
275
photos
49
followers
85
following
68% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro
Taken
31st December 2020 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
eve
,
year
Joan Robillard
ace
You did I bet it took on some odd date. Yup, I clicked on your keyword year and found it. It is dated 12/31/2020. I have done this before. You can go in and Change the date if it happens again
January 1st, 2024
