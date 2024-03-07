Previous
Nederland Theatre chandelier by illinilass
315 / 365

Nederland Theatre chandelier

Yesterday we were in Chicago to see the musical Mrs. Doubtfire, wonderful performance!
Over the next few days I’m going to highlight some of the gorgeous chandeliers the theatre has.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
