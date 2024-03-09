Previous
Yet more… by illinilass
317 / 365

Yet more…

Chandeliers. The Nederland has been the most ornate theatre I have been visited in Chicago.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
