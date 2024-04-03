Sign up
341 / 365
Celebrating yet another birthday in Chicago.
We saw Peter Pan at the theatre, then for a delightful dinner at a wonderful Italian restaurant.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
375
photos
65
followers
111
following
93% complete
View this month »
Tags
birthday
,
play
,
chicago
