349 / 365
Looking up
Whilst the sun was shining. Mostly cloudy day and quite windy.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
spring
Shutterbug
ace
Nice pov.
April 12th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
April 12th, 2024
