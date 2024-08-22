Previous
Green plants by illinilass
Photo 479

Green plants

At the grocery store today. Thought they looked so pretty.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Pat Knowles ace
They really do, I think someone in that grocery store is a frustrated artist!
August 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
They are pretty in their different shades of green. Beautiful.
August 22nd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
this is lovely! And cunning - wouldn't you just like to buy them all and repeat it at home??
August 22nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Pretty shades of green and a nice pattern.
August 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely green shades & layers of plants.
August 22nd, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
They do, lovely capture. Fav.
August 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like the layers
August 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely varied line shapes
August 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great layers.
August 22nd, 2024  
