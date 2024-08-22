Sign up
Previous
Photo 479
Green plants
At the grocery store today. Thought they looked so pretty.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
9
6
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
plants
Pat Knowles
They really do, I think someone in that grocery store is a frustrated artist!
August 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
They are pretty in their different shades of green. Beautiful.
August 22nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
this is lovely! And cunning - wouldn't you just like to buy them all and repeat it at home??
August 22nd, 2024
Bucktree
Pretty shades of green and a nice pattern.
August 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
Lovely green shades & layers of plants.
August 22nd, 2024
Susan Klassen
They do, lovely capture. Fav.
August 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
I like the layers
August 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
Lovely varied line shapes
August 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
Great layers.
August 22nd, 2024
