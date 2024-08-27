Sign up
Previous
Photo 484
Morning sun
I was sitting in my chair looking at 365, glanced up and liked the sun on bookcase. I think Clementine and Winston enjoyed it too.
27th August 2024
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Tags
books
,
sun
Wylie
ace
quite the Winston collection!
August 27th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful light and shadow.
August 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully lit in the rather dark corner ! a great selection of books !
August 27th, 2024
Dina Rich
ace
May I steal your title? I was just sitting here thinking of Morning View, but I like yours better.
August 27th, 2024
