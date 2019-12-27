Sign up
Photo 727
Sweet delights
A dutch treat ......... it is a deep-fried raisin bun. Mostly eaten at new years eve.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2019 update. This is the start of my second year. It took me by surprise to be so addicted to making photo's. With help of...
1518
photos
89
followers
94
following
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
506
724
725
507
726
727
728
508
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th December 2019 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec19words
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Looks good and sounds good.
December 28th, 2019
