Sweet delights by jacqbb
Sweet delights

A dutch treat ......... it is a deep-fried raisin bun. Mostly eaten at new years eve.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Diana Ludwigs
Looks good and sounds good.
December 28th, 2019  
