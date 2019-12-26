Sign up
Photo 726
Family
My husband and his mother. Today we went to our favorite museum, the Singer in Laren. They had an exhibition with paintings depicting the weather. It was very nice.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
0
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2019 update. This is the start of my second year. It took me by surprise to be so addicted to making photo’s. With help of...
1515
photos
89
followers
94
following
198% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
26th December 2019 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec19words
