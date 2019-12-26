Previous
Family by jacqbb
Photo 726

Family

My husband and his mother. Today we went to our favorite museum, the Singer in Laren. They had an exhibition with paintings depicting the weather. It was very nice.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Jacqueline

