Previous
Next
Wally by jacqbb
Photo 771

Wally

Like Charlie he came a few weeks ago to live in my pond. His name stands short for Whale because of his growth from a finger long koi to the size he is now.
I liked the shadows of the trees in the water
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
211% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise