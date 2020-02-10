Sign up
Photo 772
Swaensteyn
For the architecture week of Flash of Red. I will show you mostly details this week.
This building stands in Voorburg and is build in 1632.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
2
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1603
photos
97
followers
95
following
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
535
536
770
270
771
537
538
772
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
9th February 2020 3:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2020
Diana
ace
Amazing perspective, symmetry and pov!
February 10th, 2020
Nina Ganci
dramatic pov
fav
February 10th, 2020
