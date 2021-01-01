Previous
Purple by jacqbb
Photo 1098

Purple

Tim gave me as challenge the word purple to do with whatever I wanted. This morning we went for a long walk and I saw this pollard tree and to a shot of it. At home I edited it in four different ways.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Jacqueline

2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Jacqueline ace
@timerskine Hi Tim this is what I came up with.
January 1st, 2021  
JackieR ace
Very nice processing.

( I'd have photographed The Purple One from the Quality Street box - except I've eaten them all!!!)
January 1st, 2021  
Lin ace
Well done!
January 1st, 2021  
