Present 🎁 by jacqbb
Present 🎁

This morning I received a very thoughtful present from Jackie, a National Trust map of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. That brought back some memories: clockwise starting left.....
The Needles - Isle of Wight, Lymington, Arundel Castle, Coastline IoW, Lymington, Horses in the NewForest, Coastline IoW.
I now see that there is a lot more to explore in Hampshire and the very little I’ve seen of the Isle of Wight.
In the middle is the lovely present and I couldn’t help myself adding something to it........see if you can find it ;)
Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Jacqueline ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Again thank you so much!
January 16th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Oh I'm so pleased you have visited some areas and know where I live! A wonderful collage and my pleasure
January 16th, 2021  
