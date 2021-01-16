Present 🎁

This morning I received a very thoughtful present from Jackie, a National Trust map of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. That brought back some memories: clockwise starting left.....

The Needles - Isle of Wight, Lymington, Arundel Castle, Coastline IoW, Lymington, Horses in the NewForest, Coastline IoW.

I now see that there is a lot more to explore in Hampshire and the very little I’ve seen of the Isle of Wight.

In the middle is the lovely present and I couldn’t help myself adding something to it........see if you can find it ;)