Photo 1117
Squirrel visits peartree
Through the window, never was he closer.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2108
photos
110
followers
120
following
306% complete
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
20th January 2021 10:09am
Tags
nature
Susan Wakely
ace
This is lovely. Surrounded by so many different textures.
January 20th, 2021
Anja
Geweldig, een eekhoorn in je achtertuin? Mooi vastgelegd.
January 20th, 2021
