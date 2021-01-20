Previous
Squirrel visits peartree by jacqbb
Photo 1117

Squirrel visits peartree

Through the window, never was he closer.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Susan Wakely ace
This is lovely. Surrounded by so many different textures.
January 20th, 2021  
Anja
Geweldig, een eekhoorn in je achtertuin? Mooi vastgelegd.
January 20th, 2021  
