Fired by jacqbb
Photo 1295

Fired

17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
354% complete

Lou Ann ace
Yikes! Great for the word, though. 😊
July 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
LOL - well done for today's word.
July 19th, 2021  
