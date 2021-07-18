Previous
Zucchini lines by jacqbb
Photo 1296

Zucchini lines

18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
355% complete

JackieR ace
I get the feeling you're a tad bored Jacq ??!!! Clever processing
July 19th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond lol, more fed up with the new restrictions
July 19th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@jacqbb oh dear I'm sorry. We've been released today, in that laws have changed, but nothing really changed as onus now on individuals to protect self and others. I predict restrictions back in October for us!!!
July 19th, 2021  
