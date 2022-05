We made a trip to the village of Mirepoix today. About 50 km’s from our camping. It’s build in the traditional Bastide style (the covered walkways in front of the shops) the colours of the houses are beautiful and the shops are now mostly tourist orientated…..bit of a shame that. If you want to read a bit more about Mirepoix Here is a internet link: https://www.francethisway.com/places/mirepoix.php I thought this would work well for the half half of today.