Silver light by jacqbb
Silver light

I loved the reflections on the wet sand. A few days on Texel with a lot of bicycle rides and walks along the beaches.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
What a beautiful silvered scene
October 1st, 2023  
Dianne
Pretty lighting.
October 1st, 2023  
Beautiful colors
October 1st, 2023  
oh how beautiful!
October 1st, 2023  
An easy fav for light, composition and beautiful scenery
October 1st, 2023  
Louise & Ken
This exquisite image is easy to imagine taking a commanding space in a living room with a bank of windows on the other side of the room!
October 1st, 2023  
