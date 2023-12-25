Sign up
Previous
Photo 1885
Christmas
I hope you all have a wonderful day and a great a creative new year!
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
3105
photos
124
followers
134
following
516% complete
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
7
2
1
365
Annie D
ace
Thank you...beautiful sentiment and image...I wish the same for you
December 25th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh I love this! Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2023
