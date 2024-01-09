Sign up
Photo 1893
Desperate
Break the rules
We learn the rules of photography when we begin but now it’s time to break them.
In my opinion this is not conform the rules of three. For the 52 week prompts
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Tags
52wc-2024-w2
Casablanca
ace
No it does not, but it is very effective
January 9th, 2024
