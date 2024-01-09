Previous
Desperate by jacqbb
Photo 1893

Desperate

Break the rules
We learn the rules of photography when we begin but now it’s time to break them.
In my opinion this is not conform the rules of three. For the 52 week prompts
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
No it does not, but it is very effective
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise