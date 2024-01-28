Sign up
Previous
Photo 1899
Foggy Rimini
It’s a lovely old town but when the fog rolled in it went magical.
I also want to use it for the 52 weeks challenge water…… the river Tiber looked just like a mirror.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
4
2
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3119
photos
128
followers
138
following
520% complete
View this month »
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
28th January 2024 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w4
Susan Wakely
ace
Very atmospheric with the fog.
January 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I agree the fog makes this view magical
January 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Super shot! Fantastic pov. Love the reflections and misty mist.
January 28th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A beautiful moody image.
January 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
