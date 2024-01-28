Previous
Foggy Rimini by jacqbb
Photo 1899

Foggy Rimini

It’s a lovely old town but when the fog rolled in it went magical.
I also want to use it for the 52 weeks challenge water…… the river Tiber looked just like a mirror.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very atmospheric with the fog.
January 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I agree the fog makes this view magical
January 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Super shot! Fantastic pov. Love the reflections and misty mist.
January 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A beautiful moody image.
January 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise