Sanctuary of the Madonna of San Lucca by jacqbb
Photo 1910

Sanctuary of the Madonna of San Lucca

On top of a mountain looking out over Bologna the walk to the sanctuary was through a 4 km’s portico / gallery with a lot of stairs………when I get back home I really have to work on my condition. But I wouldn’t have missed this.
For extra information look at the link.
https://www.bolognawelcome.com/en/places/religious-buildings/sanctuary-of-san-luca-eng

Tomorrow we leave here and I hope that the WiFi in our next hotel is working better…….
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Jacqueline

JackieR ace
Brilliant!!
February 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful pov… lovely photo…
February 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous looking build.
February 8th, 2024  
