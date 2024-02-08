Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1910
Sanctuary of the Madonna of San Lucca
On top of a mountain looking out over Bologna the walk to the sanctuary was through a 4 km’s portico / gallery with a lot of stairs………when I get back home I really have to work on my condition. But I wouldn’t have missed this.
For extra information look at the link.
https://www.bolognawelcome.com/en/places/religious-buildings/sanctuary-of-san-luca-eng
Tomorrow we leave here and I hope that the WiFi in our next hotel is working better…….
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3138
photos
132
followers
139
following
523% complete
View this month »
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
Latest from all albums
823
1907
824
1908
825
1909
826
1910
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
8th February 2024 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Brilliant!!
February 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful pov… lovely photo…
February 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous looking build.
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close