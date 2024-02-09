Previous
Zürich by jacqbb
Photo 1911

Zürich

On our way back home……. After a long train ride from Bologna to Zürich, we where again glad to have a stroll through the city center…
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
