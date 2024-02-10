Previous
Saturday morning by jacqbb
Saturday morning

After breakfast we walked along the river to lake Zürich. It was quiet and I loved the light.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Susan Wakely
Such a lovely peaceful scene.
February 10th, 2024  
Mallory
Beautiful light. A fantastic shot.
February 10th, 2024  
John
Wonderful light and reflections great capture
February 10th, 2024  
Casablanca
Beautiful soft light
February 10th, 2024  
Wendy Stout
Beautiful light
February 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful scene & hues.
February 10th, 2024  
