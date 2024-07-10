Previous
Buried by jacqbb
Photo 2016

Buried

Yesterday evening I looked for the word of today and only two things sprung to mind: a graveyard or a treasure map. So just a few moments ago I painted this one. It’s about 6x10 cm’s.
Jacqueline

JackieR ace
A few minutes ago....... such exquisite detail
July 10th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Cool!
July 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wow!
July 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
You painted this a few moments ago, wow!
July 10th, 2024  
