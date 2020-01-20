Sign up
Photo 518
Monument to the battle of the nations
This morning we took the train to Leipzig and after bringing our luggage to our hotel we walked to this monument. We climbed many steps to the roof for a magnificent view of the city.
The monument commemorates Napoleon's defeat at Leipzig,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monument_to_the_Battle_of_the_Nations
20th January 2020
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details
Tags
leipzig
