Monument to the battle of the nations by jacqbb
Photo 518

Monument to the battle of the nations

This morning we took the train to Leipzig and after bringing our luggage to our hotel we walked to this monument. We climbed many steps to the roof for a magnificent view of the city.
The monument commemorates Napoleon's defeat at Leipzig,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monument_to_the_Battle_of_the_Nations
Jacqueline

