Photo 528
Landscape 3
Hope asked me to do a landscape in the style of Sally Mann
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-392
Jacqueline
ace
@mzzhope
Hi Hope this is the last one! Thank you for introducing Sally Mann, I loved this challenge.
January 30th, 2020
