Landscape 3 by jacqbb
Photo 528

Landscape 3

Hope asked me to do a landscape in the style of Sally Mann
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Jacqueline ace
@mzzhope Hi Hope this is the last one! Thank you for introducing Sally Mann, I loved this challenge.
January 30th, 2020  
