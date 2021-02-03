Love still has something of the sea

Love still has something of the sea,

From whence his Mother rose;

No time his slaves from doubt can free,

Nor give their thoughts repose.



They are becalm'd in clearest days,

And in rough weather tost;

They wither under cold delays,

Or are in tempests lost.



One while they seem to touch the port,

Then straight into the main

Some angry wind in cruel sport

Their vessel drives again.



At first disdain and pride they fear,

Which, if they chance to 'scape,

Rivals and falsehood soon appear

In a more dreadful shape.



By such degrees to joy they come,

And are so long withstood,

So slowly they receive the sum,

It hardly does them good.



'Tis cruel to prolong a pain;

And to defer a joy,

Believe me, gentle Celemene,

Offends the winged boy.



An hundred thousand oaths your fears

Perhaps would not remove,

And if I gaz'd a thousand years,

I could no deeper love.



Written by Sir Charles Sedley (1639-1701)



When making this drawing/painting again inspired by Paul Klee, I had a difficult time finding the words to use. In my education poems were not very much the thing to do, our teachers were probably glad that they could get us to read at all. In my youth I bought the book: The new Oxford book of English verse. And there I found this poem. I used the first and last sentence. The choise of colours was also very deliberate the red and pink for love and the other colours for the sea.