Photo 713
Abstract body part
This is a part of an ceramic sculpture I made some years ago
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Tags
52wc-2021-w22
