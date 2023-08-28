Previous
Harvesting…….. by jacqbb
Harvesting……..

Or is it……..
While preparing dinner for this evening, I was flattening the mashed potatoes with a fork, I thought this could be a field that was just harvested. So I searched for my husbands mini tractor and started playing…..
Jacqueline

Agnes ace
Zo grappig
August 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
How clever, so beautufully done too.
August 28th, 2023  
