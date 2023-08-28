Sign up
Previous
Photo 817
Harvesting……..
Or is it……..
While preparing dinner for this evening, I was flattening the mashed potatoes with a fork, I thought this could be a field that was just harvested. So I searched for my husbands mini tractor and started playing…..
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
3087
photos
127
followers
136
following
223% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
I can't choose
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Zo grappig
August 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
How clever, so beautufully done too.
August 28th, 2023
