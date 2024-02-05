Previous
Next
Architectural details by jacqbb
Photo 823

Architectural details

In Bologna
Very bad wifi in our hotel…..
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
February 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing close up and details!
February 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
February 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice detail. Amazing how much we depend on good wifi. I never notice until I don’t have it!
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise