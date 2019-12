All I wanted for Christmas!

Having the kids home and being able to go out for a long hike on Christmas Eve is really more valuable than all the material gifts in the world! 24 km completed, through snow on the high tops, and another Munro notched up. It must be Christmas!



This is taken at the beginning of our hike yesterday at Loch Muick. Our walk took us up and over Broad Cairn and back to the Loch.



Have a wonderful Festive Season, all my 365 friends! xx