And she's off ... again! by jamibann
And she's off ... again!

Well, that's both the 'kids' off again. Can't complain though, we had a lovely week together for Christmas.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca ace
Aww, lots of love! And all the best to her. Time together is so precious, eh?
January 1st, 2020  
