Photo 2267
The Funeral Cortège
As a follow-on from yesterday's image - this was my view of Crathie Kirk (where the Queen worships when in residence at Balmoral) when I was in the graveyard and heard the bagpipes. You can just see the funeral cortège making its way down the hill.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
