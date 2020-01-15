Previous
The Funeral Cortège by jamibann
Photo 2267

The Funeral Cortège

As a follow-on from yesterday's image - this was my view of Crathie Kirk (where the Queen worships when in residence at Balmoral) when I was in the graveyard and heard the bagpipes. You can just see the funeral cortège making its way down the hill.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
